‘Silver Monstra’ captured, brought to camp

The injured elephant was captured using kumki elephants in Gudalur; it will be treated by a team of vets for an injury to its tail region

﻿

A 30-year-old injured elephant was brought to an elephant camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Thursday for treatment. The animal will live the rest of his life in captivity.

The tusker, known to the Forest Department as ‘Silver Monstra,’ was captured and restrained using kumki elephants in Gudalur on Wednesday. Due to the unfavourable topography and rains in the region, it was decided to leave the elephant restrained in Gudalur on Wednesday, and on Thursday morning, it was boarded onto a truck and brought to an elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

Field Director of MTR, K.K. Kaushal, said that it was probably the first time that an elephant was captured without being tranquillised. “After seeing the animal, we estimate that it has a 60-70 % chance of survival. The wounds are quite deep and will need continuous treatment over a period of time,” said Mr. Kaushal.

A team of veterinarians including veterinary assistant surgeon, Dr. K. Rajesh Kumar, as well as veterinarians from the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) will treat the animal over the next few weeks and months, said Mr. Kaushal.

“The animal is feeding, and is calm. It is also not trying to get out from the ‘kraal’ (elephant shelter) in which it has been kept,” said another official from the Forest Department.