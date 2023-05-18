SIHMA, DRUCC demand introduction of weekly train between Howrah and Tiruppur

May 18, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The South India Hosiery Manufacturers Association (SIHMA) and DRUCC has urged the Salem Division to introduce a weekly train between Howrah in West Bengal and Tiruppur.

M. M. Ponnusamy, a member of SIHMA, in a memorandum to the Salem Division has pointed out that at present connectivity between Howrah and Tiruppur is the en route trains from and to Kerala. This resulted in bare minimum tickets being earmarked for Tiruppur. As a result, the availability of tickets for individuals travelling to and from Tiruppur is limited, creating inconvenience to customers.

Tiruppur being a prominent industrial and textile hub in Tamil Nadu, attracts a significant number of people from various parts of the country especially from West Bengal and nearby State.

Hence, the introduction of a weekly train service between Howrah and Tiruppur would not only alleviate the current ticket scarcity but also enhance the connectivity between these two important cities.