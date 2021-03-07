Siblings found drowned in water tank

A man and his sister, hailing from Periyanaickenpalayam, who allegedly went missing from their house on Saturday were found drowned in a water tank near their house on Sunday.

The police suspect that the two persons ended their life as they had left a note stating that no one was responsible for them to have left the house.

The deceased have been identified as P. Arunkumar (25) and his sister P. Preetha (30), residents of J.M.G.R. Nagar at G. Kavundampalayam.

The police said that the mother of the siblings P. Alamelu lodged a complaint on Saturday night stating that her son and daughter were missing. The father of the siblings had passed away five months ago. Her complaint said that the siblings left the house around 3 p.m. after which they did not return.

According to the police, the youth who was working in the IT field and his sister, a mentally challenged woman, were found dead in a tank near their house. The bodies were taken out and sent to a Government hospital for post-mortem.

The police said that the siblings were reportedly not happy with how their mother had been taking care of them after the death of their father.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).