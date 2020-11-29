Siblings drown in Kolarampathi tank

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE

Two siblings from Kovilmedu drowned in a tank near Perur on Sunday.

The police said A. Hari (20) and his brother A. Ananthan (25) from Thilagar street at Kovilmedu drowned at Kolarampathi tank where they had gone along with a friend to clean themselves following an accidental fall from a two-wheeler.

According to the police, Hari and Ananthan were lathe workers. The brothers and their friend S. Madhan (23), also from Kovilmedu, boozed together on Sunday morning after which they travelled on Nagarajapuram - Perur road on a motorcycle around 10.45 a.m.

The trio fell on to the mud on the side of the road after one of the siblings who rode the two-wheeler lost its control. The three men went to the nearby Kolarampathi tank to clean themselves, said the police.

“While cleaning himself, Hari noticed the water lilies and ventured into a deeper portion of the tank to pluck the flowers. As Hari started sinking due to the swampy bottom, Ananthan stepped into the tank to rescue his brother. However, both of them drowned,” said a police officer.

After being alerted by Madhan, people from the locality rushed to the tank and managed to pull out the bodies. The Vadavalli police have registered a case.