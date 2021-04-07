Shortage in bus services condemned

Passengers waiting in bus terminuses in Tiruppur and Palladam staged demonstrations condemning the lack of bus services to Tiruchi and other districts on Tuesday.

S. Muruganathan from Tiruchi, who is working in a private company in Tiruppur, said that he had been waiting for a bus since 5.45 a.m. to reach his hometown for exercising his franchise. “There were no government or private buses to Tiruchi,” he said.

Similar demonstrations were also held at the temporary bus terminus in Kovilvazhi and Palladam bus terminus.

An official from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation in Tiruppur said that around 60 additional buses were operated from these three bus terminuses by noon on Tuesday to clear the extra rush. While special buses were operated from Saturday to Monday, the demand of passengers continued to be high on Tuesday, the official said.