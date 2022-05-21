Shops selling banned tobacco products will be sealed: Erode Collector

The district administration has warned that shops will be sealed if found selling banned tobacco items or food items with nicotine.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that the State government had in May 2012 banned manufacture, transport, storage and sale of gutkha and pan masala items and also other food items with nicotine.

If shops were found selling the banned items, a fine of ₹5,000 would be levied for first time violation, while it is ₹10,000 for second violation. If the trader continues to violate for the third time, a fine of ₹25,000 is levied besides closure and sealing of the shop and also cancellation of the licence or registration.

Section 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 says that action can be taken against any trader if found selling food items unsafe for human consumption. Even if the trader was involved in violation for the first time, officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department can obtain permission from the Food Safety Commissioner and seal the shop, the release said.

If the police register an FIR against a trader for selling banned tobacco products, Section 59 will be included in the FIR and the shop will be sealed. Hence, shopkeepers or traders should desist from selling the banned items, the release said.

People can also lodge complaints to the Food Safety Department’s WhatsApp number 94440 42322 if they find banned items being sold in shops. The details of the complainant will be kept confidential, the release said.