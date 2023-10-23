HamberMenu
Shop on Salem’s new bus stand premises flout norms, use LPG stove to cook food

As per the rules, stoves and inflammable materials should not be kept in the shops on the bus stand premises

October 23, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - Salem

M. Sabari
Shops on the premises of Salem New Bus Stand premises using LPG cylinders to prepare food.

Shops on the premises of Salem New Bus Stand premises using LPG cylinders to prepare food. | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Shops on Salem New Bus Stand premises are found encroaching pathways and using LPG stoves to prepare food, in violation of corporation guidelines.

In a notice dated October 11 issued to all the shops at the New Bus Stand, Suramangalam Assistant Commissioner Stanley Babu said that a few shops were found encroaching platforms by keeping LPG cylinders and stoves. As per the rules, stoves and inflammable materials should not be kept in the shops on the bus stand premises. The shopkeepers should remove the LPG cylinders and stoves immediately or their lease agreement would be cancelled.

The CPI(M) Salem urban north district secretary, N. Praveen Kumar, said that one-and-a-half years ago, a hotel at the bus stand moved the Madras High Court seeking action against shops cooking food on the premises. The court directed the Corporation to take action against the shops. Based on the order, the Corporation issued notice to the shops. But, the shops were continuing to prepare food using LPG stoves. The water from the tank in the bus stand was used by these shops for washing utensils. Many shops were operating using a single licence. If LPG cylinders explode at the bus stand, it will lead to a big tragedy. The Corporation should act immediately and remove these shops, he said.

The Corporation officials said that they would remove the encroachments and take severe action against the shops using inflammable materials and cylinders.

