Sexual assault case accused detained under Goondas Act in Coimbatore

May 17, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A man, who was arrested for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl was detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act on Wednesday. The detainee has been identified as M. Murugan, who was arrested by the Pollachi taluk police for alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati invoked provisions of the Goondas against Murugan. The detention order was served on the accused at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

According to the police, provisions of the Goondas Act have been invoked against 17 persons, including four arrested for offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, in Coimbatore district police limits this year.

