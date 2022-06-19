Seven new COVID-19 cases in Salem
Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Salem district, three cases in Namakkal, two cases each in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and in Erode districts on Sunday.
As per the bulletin, there are 34 active cases in Salem, 23 cases in Erode, 11 in Krishnagiri, nine in Namakkal and three active cases in Dharmapuri district.
