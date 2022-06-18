Seven new COVID-19 cases in Salem
Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Salem district and three cases were reported in Namakkal district on Saturday.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 30 active cases in Salem and seven active cases in Namakkal district.
Erode district reported six new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,32,712. While two persons were discharged, 23 persons continue to be under treatment..
