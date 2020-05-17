Coimbatore

Seven held for wildlife offences

Forest Department staff on Sunday arrested seven persons in connection with three wildlife offences.

In the first case, the staff attached to Mettupalayam range nabbed five persons who procured the meat of a sambar deer, carcass of which they found as leftover prey of a carnivore in Nellithurai reserve forest area. D. Krishnan (43) and P. Selvaraj (49) from Nellithurai village procured around 5 kg meat from the leftover carcass and took to their homes.

Later, they shared the venison to three relatives namely K. Ramasamy (43), R. Selvam (45) and Thangamuthu Chinnamani (42), also hailing from the same village. The Department slapped a fine of ₹ 10,000 on each person for the offence. The same team led by forest range officer S. Selvaraj also found that Selvam procured the bark of a tree from forest, a raw material used for making arrack, illegally. A fine of ₹ 10,000 was slapped on him for the offence.

In another case, the Forest Department apprehended two persons who trapped heron from a place at Somaiyampalayam within the limits of Coimbatore forest range. A fine of ₹2,000 was imposed on B. Selvam (24) and K. Chakrapani (38), both belonging to a nomadic group.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 11:38:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/seven-held-for-wildlife-offences/article31609110.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY