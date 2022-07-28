Seven detained under Goondas Act in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur District Rural Police detained seven persons under Goondas Act for their involvement in a murder case.

According to police, Gopalan (35), a native of Dindigul district, was living in Senthuran Colony, in Arulpuram near Palladam along with his wife Suseela (30) and two children. The couple was working as labour in a garment company nearby.

On May 4, Gopalan was murdered by a group of hired men near Chinnakarai. Based on the complaint from Suseela, the Palladam police registered a case.

During the investigation, the police found that Gopalan’s wife Suseela allegedly had an extra marital affair with Mareesh(26) from Tiruppur. After coming to know about the alleged affair, the husband demanded her to end it. But Suseela and Mareesh hired a group of men and murdered Gopalan.

The police arrested both of them and arrested five other hired men. They were identified as Madan Kumar (21), Manikandan (24), Vinoth (28), Lokeshwaran (20), and Vijay (25).

Based on the recommendations of the Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai, Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth invoked the provisions of Goondas Act, against them. The police served the notice to the accused at the Coimbatore Central Prison.