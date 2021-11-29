‘Set up pulp processing plants to control tomato prices’

Consumer rights organisation Citizens’ Voice Coimbatore has urged the State government to set up pulp processing plants to address the fluctuating supply and demand issue of tomatoes.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and others, the organisation’s president C.M. Jayaraman and secretary V.A. Shanmugham wrote that this step would prevent the farmers from destroying tomatoes during excessive yield times. “There are times when tomatoes are sold at lesser than the plucking costs of ₹ 2 a kg or lower. During such times, tractors are driven over the tomato fields to crush the plant,” the letter claimed.

The pulp processing plants for tomatoes and other agriculture produce such as mangoes and tamarinds could be set up at Oddanchatram in Dindigul district, Thanjavur and Coimbatore, the letter suggested. The organisation’s letter was also addressed to Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani, Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department V. Rajaraman and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu.