Selfie attempt with jumbos turns fatal for man 

March 14, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A 27-year-old man was killed while attempting to take a selfie with elephants at Barur near Pochampalli in Krishnagiri.

The incident happened at the Mottupatty foothills. Ramkumar, son of Ellappan, of Kattukollai village had gone to the forest for ablutions when he reportedly spotted the elephants. He was keen on taking a selfie with them. When he lingered close to the animals, one of them chased him and hurled him to death. Passers-by alerted the Forest Department and Ramkumar’s body was retrieved.

Forest Department sources said the elephants were part of a herd at Palacode in Dharmapuri, and had strayed into Pochampalli. The department warned people against mindless activities in front of wild animals. It also urged people not to venture out in the dark.