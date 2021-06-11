Coimbatore

Seek COVID-19 treatment early: Tourism Minister

Namakkal Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan on Friday appealed to the public to seek treatment for COVID-19 at the early stage.

He told the presspersons that turning up late for COVID-19 treatment makes recovery difficult. Adequate bed and oxygen facilities have been readied in the district. People should not delay treatment.

The Minister said that measures were being taken for the development of Kolli Hills and a draft plan has been readied for the development of 295 tourism sites.

Responding to a question on bed vacancies in the district, District Collector K. Megraj said there were adequate beds in the district.

Dr. Mathiventhan gave away temporary job orders to medical officers and nurses at the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital.


Related Articles
