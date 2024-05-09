GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Second entrance to Coimbatore Collectorate to be inaugurated in June

Published - May 09, 2024 05:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The second entrance to Coimbatore Collectorate is nearing completion. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The second entrance to Coimbatore Collectorate on State Bank Road is nearing completion and the inauguration is expected in June.

When the new Collectorate building was completed, the existing gate was kept open and a space was identified for the second gate and works began. The Collectorate houses 35 government departments and the office of the Collector and the District Revenue Officer and more than 100 branch offices of various departments function from the Collectorate.

As the existing gate was causing traffic congestion in the area, the second gate was mooted. Officials planned to use the second gate for entry and the existing gate for exit, sources said.

The road safety-cum-traffic advisory committee was exploring whether the bus stand closer to the gate could remain as it is or it need to be shifted and a decision on the same is expected shortly. So, the Collectorate would get the second gate in June, the officials said.

