Search on for prisoner on parole who went missing in Salem

A 44-year-old life convict, who got three days parole has not returned to prison and the prison officials are on the lookout for him.

S. Harish alias Hariharan (44) of Tondiarpet in Chennai was sentenced to life in a murder case and was lodged in Salem Central from 2013.

On Wednesday, he got three days’ parole and went to Chennai. On Saturday evening, he called the prison officials and said he was on the way to the prison. But, he did not return till midnight. The prison officials tried to reach him but were unable to contact him. A team of prison officials is searching for the prisoner.