SDPI stages protest over Gyanvapi Mosque row in Coimbatore

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a protest in Coimbatore on Tuesday condemning the order by a Varanasi court to seal a part of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi where a “shivling” was reportedly found during a court-mandated videography survey.

The protest was held at Ukkadam in the city and senior leaders of SDPI and Women India Movement took part. A release issued by SDPI alleged that the court order was against the provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. It alleged that ‘Babri masjid tootee hai, Kashi-Mathura baaki hai’ (Babri masjid demolished, Kashi-Mathura left) has been a long-time slogan of the RSS and allied organisations.