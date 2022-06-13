Schools reopen for classes I to X after vacation in Erode

Students at a government school that were reopened after summer vacation in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Schools for classes I to X reopened after summer vacation in the district here on Monday.

In many schools, both government and private, students were welcomed with flowers, sweets while kindergarten students were given balloons. Flower petals were also showered on students at a few schools as most of the students came to schools wearing face masks. Awareness boards were also placed in schools asking students to wear masks and ensure personal distancing while.

Meanwhile, the distribution of text and note books, uniforms and other materials to students in government and government-aided schools commenced on the first day across the district. Since subjects would not be taught for a week, students were engaged in various activities for the day.

Since paper evaluation is in progress and results for board examinations are yet to be declared, classes XII would commence on June 20 while class XI would commence on June 27.