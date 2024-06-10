GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Schools reopen after summer holidays in Salem; special Aadhaar camps held

Updated - June 10, 2024 07:17 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Books being distributed to students on the first day of the academic year at a government school in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 10 June 2024.

Books being distributed to students on the first day of the academic year at a government school in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 10 June 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Schools in Salem and Namakkal districts reopened on Monday after the summer break. Students were given textbooks on the first day of the new academic year.

In Salem district, a total of 2,396 schools reopened, and 584,000 students attended on the first day. In a few government and aided schools, sweets were distributed along with books, notebooks, and uniforms among the students, and a total of 253,000 students received the materials. Since it was the first day of the new academic year, parents accompanied their children to school, resulting in traffic congestion between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on Junction Main Road, Ramakrishna Road, and Sarada College Road, where several well-known private schools are located.

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi and Salem North Constituency MLA R. Rajendran inaugurated a special Aadhaar camp at Manakadu Government Girls Higher Secondary School. They also distributed free textbooks to the students. Ms. Brindha Devi informed reporters that special camps are being conducted in 21 schools for students to register or update their Aadhaar information. The camps are held through agents recognised by the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT). A schedule has been prepared to conduct special camps at the taluk level in all primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools, school headmasters have been instructed to ensure students updated their details or obtained new Aadhaar cards.

In Namakkal district, special Aadhaar camps were inaugurated at 17 schools on Monday. District Collector S. Uma stated that over 50,000 students will benefit from these camps in the district.

