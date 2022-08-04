Schools in Valparai to remain closed on Friday
Collector G.S Sameeran has declared holiday for all schools in Valparai taluk on Friday also due to heavy rain.
The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for Coimbatore district.
