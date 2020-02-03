School students trained for online aptitude tests

Students from Class IX and Class X are currently undergoing training for the online Aptitude Test for Secondary Level (ATSL) examinations to be held by Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

This would be the first time that the aptitude examinations would be held online, an SSA official said. Students would be tested with objective questions in individual subjects such as Tamil, English and Mathematics to discover their strengths and weaknesses in each subjects, the official said.

These tests would not be considered for promotion of the students to the next class, the official clarified. Students studying under State Board syllabus, including all the government and private schools, would undertake ATSL examinations. The duration of the test would be 1.5 hours.

ATSL examinations will first be held for Class X students by the end of January. The test will be held for Class IX students in February. The dates will be announced later and the students will be trained at the computer labs in school to familiarise them with the format, according to the official.