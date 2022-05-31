School buses to be inspected at Namakkal

Buses belonging to education institutions would be inspected ahead of school reopening. According to a release, the school buses belonging to institutions in Namakkal taluk would be inspected at Armed Reserve grounds on June 2. Similarly, buses would be inspected at S.R.V Boys School grounds on June 3. The buses would be checked for its fitness and whether documents are upto date. A fire mock and first-aid training would also be conducted on the selected days on respective premises.