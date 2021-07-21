Sandalwood trees felled

The Revenue Department and the Tiruppur District Police launched an investigation into the felling of two sandalwood trees near Uthukuli on Tuesday.

Sources said three sandalwood trees were present on a poramboke land at Vellaigoundenpudur on Kunnathur Road within Uthukuli town panchayat limits. On Tuesday, residents found two of the trees cut and smuggled by miscreants and informed Uthukuli Village Administrative Officer S. Rathinakumar. He submitted a report to Uthukuli tahsildar R. Jagadishkumar and lodged a complaint at Uthukuli police station. Further investigations are on.