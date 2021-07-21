Coimbatore

Sandalwood trees felled

The Revenue Department and the Tiruppur District Police launched an investigation into the felling of two sandalwood trees near Uthukuli on Tuesday.

Sources said three sandalwood trees were present on a poramboke land at Vellaigoundenpudur on Kunnathur Road within Uthukuli town panchayat limits. On Tuesday, residents found two of the trees cut and smuggled by miscreants and informed Uthukuli Village Administrative Officer S. Rathinakumar. He submitted a report to Uthukuli tahsildar R. Jagadishkumar and lodged a complaint at Uthukuli police station. Further investigations are on.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 12:24:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/sandalwood-trees-felled/article35435395.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY