Sandalwood tree axed at Race Course in Coimbatore

Published - June 11, 2024 08:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Race Course police have launched an investigation after a sandalwood tree that stood in front of the men’s hostel of the Government Arts College in Coimbatore was found axed.

According to the police, the authorities of the hostel at Race Course informed them about the felling of the sandalwood tree on Monday. It was students who first noticed the absence of the tree overnight.

The Coimbatore City Police are also investigating the felling of another sandalwood tree within the limits of the Saibaba Colony police station a few days ago.

Man booked for attacking stray dogs

The Vadavalli police have registered a case against a man on charges of attacking stray dogs. The police said that animal welfare activist Sharley Mary lodged a complaint after she found a man attacking five stray dogs near Venus Garden at Vadavalli on Sunday. The police later identified the person as Pradeep, a driver by occupation, and registered a case against him. Further investigation was on.

Man ends life due to debt from online gambling

A 37-year-old man from Edayarpalayam in Coimbatore ended his life, allegedly following debt incurred from online gambling. The police said that M. Muthukumar, a resident of Neeliyamman Nagar on Vadavalli road at Edayarpalayam, took the extreme step. Muthukumar, who worked in a private company, was found dead in his residence on Sunday morning. According to the police, Muthukuamr was found depressed for the past few days due to heavy debts from online gambling.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Coimbatore

