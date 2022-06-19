Salem, Namakkal receive moderate rainfall

Salem and Namakkal districts received moderate rainfall on Saturday night.

In Salem, an average rainfall of 12.10 mm was recorded on Saturday night. PN Palayam received the highest of 45.5 mm followed by Yercaud 45.2 mm, Edappadi 35.4 mm, Kariyakovil 18 mm, Attur 10.8 mm, Thammampatti 10 mm, Veeraganoor 5 mm, Mettur 4.2 mm, Kadaiyampatti 2.5 mm and Salem 1 mm.

An average of 4.86 mm of rainfall was recorded in Namakkal district. Kolli Hills Semmedu received the highest of 36 mm followed by Mohanur 18 mm, Mangalapuram 2.40 mm, and Rasipuram and Senthamangalam one mm each.