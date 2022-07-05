Salem Mayor inspects wards

Mayor A. Ramachandran inspected the development works being carried out in wards 6 and 8 on Tuesday. The Mayor, along with Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, inspected Ragavan Street, Saraswathi Nagar, Central Excise Nagar, Mookaneri Adikarai, Chinna Tirupathi, Anbu Nagar, Rajammal Thottam, Srinivasa Nagar, NGGO Colony, and Gurukkal Colony, which come under Ward 8. He discussed with officials about the basic amenities needed for these areas. He also interacted with local residents. Mr. Ramachandran promised the residents of Rajammal Thottam, Srinivasa Nagar and NGGO colony constructing a storm water drainage within a month. The Mayor also inspected works carried out in ward 6, including storm water drainage and road laying works at a cost of ₹90.86 lakh at Sriram Nagar. During the inspection, City Engineer G. Ravi, Hasthampatti zonal chairman S. Umarani, Councillor M. Moorthy and officials were present.