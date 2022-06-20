Salem youth held for stabbing relatives

A 24-year-old man was arrested for stabbing two of his relatives over a family dispute here on Sunday evening.

According to the police, K. Ranganathan (30) of Veeraganur is married to Divyabharathi, and the couple has a daughter aged 4. On Sunday evening, an argument broke out between the couple. Later, the woman informed her brother V. Diwakar (24) of Perambalur district.

Diwakar visited his sister’s house on Sunday and engaged in a heated conversation with Ranganathan. During the argument, Diwakar stabbed Ranganathan with a knife. Ranganathan’s father C. Kaliyamoorthy (55), who tried to save his son, was also stabbed.

Neighbours overpowered Diwakar and alerted the Veeraganur police, who admitted the injured to hospital. The police registered a case in this regard under Sections 294 (b) and 307 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused.