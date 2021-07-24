Coimbatore

Salem sees 107 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district on Saturday reported 107 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the health department, 93 cases were indigenous and 22 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits. Fourteen persons had returned from Krishnagiri, Erode and Kallakuruchi.

Namakkal district reported 48 cases, Krishnagiri 27 cases and Dharmapuri 36 cases on Saturday.

A 67-year-old woman died in Namakkal.

Erode reported 132 new cases, taking the total cases in the district to 92,708. While 217 persons were discharged, 1,684 persons are under treatment. Two persons died raising the toll to 628.


