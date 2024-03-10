Salem roundup

March 10, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Salem

CPI(M) stages protest against Salem Corporation

Demanding maintenance works in three public toilets on Muniappan Kovil Street, Anthonysamy Street, and at Christianpettai in Saminathapuram locality and to prevent collection of excess money in public toilets at the New Bus Stand, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) cadre staged a protest at Saminathapuram in Salem on Sunday. The Corporation officials assured the protesters that they would look into the demands.

Farmers stage demonstration in Salem

In support of farmers protesting in Delhi against the Union Government, farmers staged rail roko across the country on Sunday. More than 20 farmers came to the Salem Junction Railway Station, and the police who were deployed at the station denied permission for the rail roko. Following this, the farmers staged a demonstration in front of the station and raised slogans against the Union Government.

Drones banned in Salem ahead of CM’s visit

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is visiting Dharmapuri district on Monday to lay foundation for new projects and inaugurate completed projects. The Chief Minister will reach Salem Airport on Monday morning and return to Chennai from there. Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi announced a ban on drones in Salem district from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Sand lorry owners threaten to boycott polls

Salem District United Sand Lorry Owners Association secretary Kannaiyan said that the lorry owners would boycott Parliamentary elections if the government failed to reduce the price of M. Sand and P. Sand. They would also stage a protest by parking the sand lorries in front of the district collectorates, he added, He told reporters on Sunday of the total 4,400 M. Sand crushers in Tamil Nadu, only 440 have quality certificates and the remaining crushers functioned without adequate documents. One unit of M. Sand and P. Sand, which was sold for ₹1,000 and ₹1,200, respectively, earlier, was now sold for ₹4,600 and ₹5,200. Due to this, construction works were severely affected in the State. The government should take over these crushers, open 50 more sand quarries and provide sand loads to sand lorries, Mr. Kannaiyan said.