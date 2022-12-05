Salem resident buys Thiruvalluvar statue, silk dhotis in PM mementos auction

December 05, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Salem

A resident of Sasthri Nagar in Salem city bought a Thiruvalluvar statue and silk dhotis in the Prime Minister’s mementos auction.

The gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are auctioned by the Ministry of Culture every year. On the Prime Minister’s birthday September 17, the fourth edition of the e-auction of gifts given to the Prime Minister began.

Karthikeyan Kandasamy (50) of Sasthri Nagar, who owns an iron scrap shop, participated in the auction and bought a Thiruvalluvar statue for ₹21,000 and silk dhotis for ₹20,000. On Sunday, the statue and dhotis were delivered to Mr. Karthikeyan.

On information, BJP functionaries led by State executive member R.P. Gopinath went to his house on Monday and appreciated him.