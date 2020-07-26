Coimbatore

Salem reports three deaths, Tiruppur two

Salem district reported the death of three COVID-19 patients on Sunday, while one person died in Dharmapuri.

According to health department officials, the deceased are an 80-year-old woman from Patta Kovil area in Salem,

a 56-year-old male from Annadhanapatti and a

62-year-old male from Hasthampatti.

The other patient, who died in Dharmapuri district, is a 55-year-old woman from Palakode.

Tiruppur district reported

death of a 47-year-old man and a 60-year-old man from Tiruppur Corporation limits.

