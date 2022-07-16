Salem reports 88 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, while Namakkal reported 42 cases, Dharmapuri - seven cases, and Krishnagiri reported 23 new cases on Saturday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 462 active cases in Salem district, 180 in Namakkal, 57 in Dharmapuri, and 133 in Krishnagiri.

Erode district reported 44 new cases taking the overall tally to 1,33,371. While 42 persons were discharged, 253 continue to be under treatment.