Salem reports 86 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district reported 86 new COVID-19 cases while Erode reported 47 cases, Namakkal - 35 cases, Krishnagiri - 33 cases, and Dharmapuri - 10 new cases on Sunday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 493 active cases in Salem district, 266 in Erode, 186 in Namakkal, 146 in Krishnagiri and 53 in Dharmapuri.