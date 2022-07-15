Salem reports 83 new COVID-19 cases

Salem reported 83 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal district reported 21 new cases on Friday.

As per the bulletin, there are 429 active cases in Salem district and 160 active cases in Namakkal district.

Erode district reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 1,33,328. While 36 persons were discharged, 252 persons continue to be under treatment.