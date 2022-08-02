Coimbatore

Salem reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district reported 79 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal 30 cases on Tuesday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health department, there are 468 active cases in Salem and 215 in Namakkal district.


