Salem reports 64 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district reported 64 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal reported 24 new cases on Thursday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 474 active cases in Salem and 205 active cases in Namakkal district.

Erode district on Thursday reported 62 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,34,479. While 61 persons were discharged, 479 persons continue to be under treatment.