Salem reports 521 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 521 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Saturday. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 318 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. As per the bulletin, 14 persons died of the disease in Salem..

In Namakkal, 258 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Erode reported 378 new cases on Saturday, taking the district’s tally to 21,617. While 357 persons were discharged, 3,214 persons continue to be under treatment. Five persons died, taking the toll to 166.

Krishnagiri reported 423 fresh cases and one death. The number of active cases stood at 3,149 and the total number of cases 14,944 in the district. As many as 422 persons were discharged on Saturday.

Dharmapuri saw 175 new cases, and 165 discharges. The total number of active cases was 1,234. As of date, a total of 9,668 cases were reported in the district.