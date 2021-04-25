Salem reports 511 new cases

The daily caseload crossed the 500-mark in Salem on Sunday with the reporting of 511 COVID-19 positive cases. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 262 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 208 cases were reported. In Krishnagiri, 270 indigenous cases were reported and in Dharmapuri, 106 indigenous cases were reported.

As per the bulletin, a 63-year-old woman died at a private hospital in Namakkal. A 47-year-old man from Krishnagiri and a 45-year-old man died at private hospitals in Salem.

Erode reported 313 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 18,900. While 212 persons were discharged, 2,220 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, taking the toll to 154.

For the second consecutive day, the daily caseload remained above the 1,000-mark in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The district reported 1,038 new cases on Sunday, taking the number of active cases to 6,757.