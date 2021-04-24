Salem reports 490 new cases, 3 deaths

As many as 490 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Saturday. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 256 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

As per the bulletin, two women aged 59 and 67 from Salem and a 48-year-old man from Namakkal died at private hospitals in Salem.

In Namakkal, 216 cases were reported and all were indigenous.

Erode district reported 392 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the district’s tally to 18,587. While 188 persons were discharged, 2,120 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri saw 319 cases fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 11,990. With 164 persons being discharged, the number of active cases stood at 2,319 as of Saturday.

Dharmapuri reported 182 fresh cases and one death. The number of active cases stood at 995 with 84 persons being discharged. As of date, 8,462 cases were reported in the district.