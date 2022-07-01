Salem reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal district reported 15 cases on Friday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health department there are 154 active cases in Salem and 59 active cases in Namakkal district.

Erode district reported 26 new cases taking the overall tally to 1,32,845. While four persons were discharged, 106 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 17 new cases, while eight persons were discharged on Friday. A total of 65 persons were currently under treatment. A total of 59,749 infections were recorded so far in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded three new cases, while three persons were discharged. A total of 10 persons were currently under treatment. As of date, a total of 36,220 infections were recorded in Dharmapuri.