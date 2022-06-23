Coimbatore

Salem reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Salem district on Thursday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, while  Namakkal reported two new cases .

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there were 48 active cases in Salem and 19 in Namakkal.


