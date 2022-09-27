Coimbatore

Salem Railway Division exceeds target in earnings

The 24th meeting of the DRUCC of Salem Division was held in Salem on Tuesday.

The Salem Division of the Southern Railway has registered higest earnings and has exceeded the target.

This was disclosed at the 24th meeting of the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) of Salem Division held on Tuesday.

Presenting the achievements of the Salem Division, E. Harikrishnan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and secretary of DRUCC, said the division was the first among all the divisions of Indian Railways to operate the Bharat Gaurav train from Coimbatore to Sainagar Shirdi. Foot over bridges, lifts, escalators, toilet facilities and differently-abled-friendly initiatives have been provided in many stations.

A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager and chairman of DRUCC, assured the members that the officials would look into the demands and suggestions placed by the members.

Earlier, an election was conducted to nominate a member from DRUCC/Salem Division to the Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee of Southern Railway. G. Elangkavi from Erode was elected unanimously.


