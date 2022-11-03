Salem, Namakkal districts receive heavy rain

Salem and Namakkal districts received heavy rain on Thursday. Salem district recorded 15.8 cm of rainfall and Namakkal district 11.7 cm in the past 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The rain that started on Wednesday afternoon in various parts of the Salem district continued till night. The average rainfall in Salem district was 10.58 mm. Veeraganur received the highest amount of rain 24 mm, followed by Yercaud (19.8 mm), Attur (19 mm), Thammampatti (17 mm), Kariyakovil(14 mm), Gangavalli (13 mm), Kadayampatti (11 mm), Pethanaickenpalayam (8 mm) , Salem (7.3 mm), Aanaimaduvu (7 mm), Mettur (5.4 mm), Omalur (5 mm), Sankagiri( 4.3 mm), and Edappadi (4 mm).

The average rainfall in Namakkal district was 9.80 mm. Paramathi Velur received the highest amount of rainfall 20 mm, followed by 18.40 mm in Mangalapuram, 18 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, 14.30 mm in Rasipuram, 13 mm in Mohanur, 11 mm in Puduchatram, 9 mm in Senthamangalam, 6 mm in Collectorate, 5 mm in Erumapatti, 2 mm in Namakkal, and one mm in Tiruchengode.