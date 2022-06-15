Salem Mayor  instructs officials to supply water at regular intervals

Mayor A. Ramachandran instructed Suramangalam zonal officials to supply drinking water at regular intervals in all the wards that come under the zone.

The Mayor conducted a meeting with councillors to review the ongoing development works in the zones. At a meeting with the Suramangalam zonal officials on Tuesday, the Mayor received details of ongoing road works, funds sanctioned for the projects, work completion percentage, water supply and maintenance of overhead tanks and borewells.

The Mayor instructed the officials to supply drinking water at regular intervals in all the wards coming under the Suramangalam zone and to provide basic amenities. He also instructed the officials to take steps to collect the tax dues and he issues raised by the councillors should be addressed without delay.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi, zonal chairman S.D. Kalaiamudhan, City Engineer G. Ravi, City Health Officer (CHO) N. Yogananth and officials from various departments in the Suramangalam zone took part in the meeting..