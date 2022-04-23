Salem Mayor distributes uniforms to health volunteers
Mayor A. Ramachandran advised women health volunteers under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme to work with dedication here.
The Mayor along with Corporation Commissioner T.Christuraj, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi distributed uniforms and other equipment to women health volunteers deployed under the scheme. According to officials, 84 women volunteers have been deployed under the scheme in Salem Corporation areas.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.