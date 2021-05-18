Salem GH receives 20 oxygen concentrators

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Monday received 20 oxygen concentrator machines from the State government.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian during his recent visit to the Hospital assured that the hospital would be provided with 100 oxygen concentrators to increase the oxygen bed capacity. The hospital, which had 650 beds for COVID-19 treatment, increased the strength to 900 beds and the Hospital is now working to increase the bed strength to about 1081 beds.

Medical Superintendent of the Hospital P.V. Dhanapal said that 20 concentrators of 10-litre capacity have been provided for the hospital.

The Hospital is the tertiary care centre for COVID-19 treatment in the district and patients from neighbouring districts like Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kallakuruchi also come to the hospital for treatment. The Hospital has a 35 kl oxygen plant designated for COVID-19 treatment and about 12kl of medical oxygen is filled on a regular basis at the plant here.

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji said recently that they an oxygen bus is also being readied for the hospital.