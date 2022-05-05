Salem division to operate special trains for RRB examination

Salem Division of Southern Railway will operate special trains and additional coaches in existing trains for aspirants of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examinations via Coimbatore Junction.

A release said that RRB exam special trains between Mangalore Central and Belagavi will be operated via Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Krishnarajapuram Junctions. Train No. 06042 Mangalore Central – Belagavi special train will leave Mangalore Central at 11 p.m. on May 7 (Saturday) to reach Belagavi at 3 a.m. on May 9 (Monday). Train No. 06041 Belagavi – Mangalore Central special train will leave Belagavi at 10 p.m. on May 9 (Monday) to reach Mangalore Central at 10.50 p.m. the next day.

Another pair of special trains will be operated between Kochuveli and Tambaram via Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Perambur and Chennai Egmore Junctions. Train No.06044 Kochuveli – Tambaram special train will leave Kochuveli at 10 p.m. on May 7 (Saturday) to reach Tambaram at 4 p.m. the next day and Train No. 06043 Tambaram – Kochuveli special train will leave Tambaram at 6 p.m. on May 10 (Tuesday) to reach Kochuveli at 12 noon the next day.

Meanwhile, four pairs of train services will be augmented for the RRB examination aspirants, the release said. Train No. 22609/22610 Mangaluru Central – Coimbatore – Mangaluru Central Intercity Express, leaving Mangalore Central on May 8 and leaving Coimbatore on May 9, will be augmented by one second class chair car each. Train No. 12647/12648 Coimbatore – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Coimbatore Kongu Express, which leaves Coimbatore on May 8 and leaves New Delhi on May 9, will be augmented by one sleeper class coach each.

Train No.22668/22667 Coimbatore – Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express, leaving Coimbatore on May 8 and leaving Nagercoil on May 9, will be augmented by one general second class coach each. Train No. 22666/22665 Coimbatore – KSR Bengaluru – Coimbatore Uday Express, which leaves Coimbatore Junction and KSR Bengaluru on May 7, 8, 9 and 10, will be augmented by one second class chair car each, according to the release.