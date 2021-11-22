Coimbatore

Salem district reports 42 COVID-19 cases

Salem district on Monday reported 42 COVID-19 positive cases and one death. According to health officials, 28 cases were indigenous and 13 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 41 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Erode district reported 75 new cases taking the total cases to 1,05,769. While 68 persons were discharged, 815 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri district recorded eight cases and one death. The total number of cases in the district stood at 79 as of Monday. A total of 43,782 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri recorded 11 cases, while 17 persons were discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 140. As of date, a total 28,732 cases were reported in the district.


