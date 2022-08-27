Salem district receives 282 mm rainfall

In the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Salem district received 282.40 mm of rainfall, while Namakkal district received 252.8 mm rainfall.

On Friday evening, various parts of the Salem and Namakkal districts experienced heavy rain. This resulted in water stagnation on roads in Salem, causing inconvenience to motorists.

The average rainfall in Salem district was 18.82 mm and Kadayampatti received the highest amount of rainfall with 53 mm, followed by 46.2 mm in Yercaud, 40.2 mm in Mettur, 38.2 mm in Sankagiri, 32 mm in Thammampatti, 15 mm in Kariyakovil, 13 mm in Omalur, 12 mm in Gangavalli, 8 mm in Veeraganur, 7.6 mm in Edappadi, 6 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 5 mm in Attur, 4.5 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam and 1.7 mm in Salem.

The average rainfall in Namakkal district was 21.06 mm and Paramathi Velur received the highest amount of rainfall with 80 mm, followed by 66 mm in Mangalapuram, 44 mm in Tiruchengode, 25.40 mm in Komarapalayam, 12 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, 10 mm in Mohanur, 6 mm in Senthamangalam, 5.20 mm in Puduchatram, 2.20 mm in Rasipuram and 2 mm in Namakkal.